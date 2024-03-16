Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.39 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 39,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

DD stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

