Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $18.42 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $18,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after buying an additional 473,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after buying an additional 4,365,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after buying an additional 1,633,309 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after buying an additional 231,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $75.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.