Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $18.72 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Biogen worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.35 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.97 and its 200 day moving average is $244.89.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

