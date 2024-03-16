Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $18.78 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $18,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE REXR opened at $51.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REXR

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.