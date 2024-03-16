Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $19.09 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,557 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $19,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Read Our Latest Report on APO

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.