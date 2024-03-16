Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $19.36 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,937 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $57.05 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

