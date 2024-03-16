Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $19.98 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,606 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of Kimco Realty worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,989,000 after purchasing an additional 644,449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 206.7% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,409,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,285 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,862,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,517 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KIM opened at $18.88 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

