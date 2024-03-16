Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $19 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Regency Centers worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after buying an additional 1,645,784 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 28.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 386.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 19.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $59.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.