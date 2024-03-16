Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $20.03 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hess were worth $20,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hess alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.22 and its 200-day moving average is $147.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock valued at $20,707,982. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HES

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.