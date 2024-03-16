Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $20,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

