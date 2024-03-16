Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of Camden Property Trust worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 85.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,121,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.12.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

CPT stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.75. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.