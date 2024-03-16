Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLT stock opened at $204.66 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

