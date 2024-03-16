Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 72,197 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Americold Realty Trust worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

COLD stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.