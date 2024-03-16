Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 896,537 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 896,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,002,000.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $35,544,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $18,104,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $7,764,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.