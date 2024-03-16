Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Fastenal worth $17,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,543,381. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

