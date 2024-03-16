Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,957 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $19,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

