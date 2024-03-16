Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,162 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $149.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.