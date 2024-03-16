Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 13,385 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Sysco worth $17,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sysco alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

SYY stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.