Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 13,562 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 170,453 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 10,767.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

