Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 14,595 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.9 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

