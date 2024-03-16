Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 15,386 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Moderna were worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,021 shares of company stock worth $12,676,492. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.