Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 19,512 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,011,000 after buying an additional 236,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,088,000 after acquiring an additional 285,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $98.50 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $98.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

