Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 22,085 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,085 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $18,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 474.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 283,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after acquiring an additional 234,500 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 90,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,927,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,472,000 after buying an additional 418,869 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP opened at $88.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

