Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 29,505 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,505 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

NYSE JCI opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

