Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 31,768 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,768 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Newmont worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

