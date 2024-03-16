Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,551 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $16,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $212.86 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.84 and a 200 day moving average of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

