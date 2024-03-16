Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,762 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after acquiring an additional 918,872 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,096,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $252.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.66 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

