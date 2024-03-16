Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $315.65 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.83, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

