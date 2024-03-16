Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,303 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $280.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.38 and its 200 day moving average is $286.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

