Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

CTVA stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

