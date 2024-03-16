Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 3,324 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,830,344,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,990,000 after buying an additional 253,729 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,076,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,238,549,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,009,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,339 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $147.53 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.73.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

