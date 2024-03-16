Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 4,525 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $2,346,000. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $3,538,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 11,359.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 733,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after buying an additional 726,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

