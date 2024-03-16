Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after buying an additional 3,313,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

