Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $181.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.05 and a 200-day moving average of $159.58. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,975. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

