Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after purchasing an additional 813,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 661,348 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $82.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.