Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 134.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.0 %

BLDR stock opened at $195.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $208.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.46.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

