Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 728 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 606.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

