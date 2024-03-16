Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 134.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 229.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 243.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,620,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $537,429,000 after buying an additional 870,423 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $99.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

