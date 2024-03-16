Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $55,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $161.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.14.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

