Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 205,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

