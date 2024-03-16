Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Republic Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Republic Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Republic Services by 172.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $186.31 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.69 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

