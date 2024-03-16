Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,227 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $145.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average is $130.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.