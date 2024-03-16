Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 28,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,614,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $332,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $174.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.61 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

