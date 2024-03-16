SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 55.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,858,000 after acquiring an additional 49,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $23,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock worth $12,748,429. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $180.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.99. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.00 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SPSC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.