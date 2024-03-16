Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $47.85 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

