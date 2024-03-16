Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 50.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 165.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $11.04 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

