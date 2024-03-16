Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sempra alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.