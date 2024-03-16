Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 477 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $47.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

