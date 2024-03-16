Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 782 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMB stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3857 per share. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.