Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.72 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.